Posted: Mar 04, 2025 12:17 PMUpdated: Mar 04, 2025 5:13 PM

Ty Loftis

UPDATE: Oklahoma State Department of Health Public Information Officer Erika Rankin-Riley said Tuesday afternoon there is NOT a confirmed case of measles at Wayside Elementary School in Bartlesville.

Executive Director of Technology and Communications, Granger Meador says they are continuing to take every precaution neccesary to keep students and faculty safe.

Here is a Facebook post from the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. We will have updates as soon as they are available.

PREVIOUS STORY

A staff member at Bartlesville's Wayside Elementary School has tested positive for measles. This person was at the school on Monday and the district was notified of the positive test on Tuesday.

In a memo that was sent out, custodians at Wayside Elementary have completed a deep cleaning of surfaces and were continuing to re-treat as many areas as possible. Executive Director of Technology and Communications, Granger Meador says as of Tuesday afternoon, he hasn't heard of anyone else contracting the disease, but says the district is doing all it can to inform family members of what is going on.

Public Information Officer from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Erica Rankin-Riley says as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the OSDH has no confirmed positive measles cases across the state.