Posted: Mar 05, 2025 2:17 PMUpdated: Mar 05, 2025 2:17 PM
Bartlesville Homeless Task Force Gives Update on Monday
Ty Loftis
At Monday evening's city council meeting in Bartlesville, members of the homeless task force gave an update on their findings. City councilor Aaron Kirkpatrick serves on that task force and says some of the things he has learned has been eye opening.
Kirkpatrick went on to break down the statistics regarding the number of unsheltered people who live in Bartlesville and how long they had resided in the area.
In 2024, Agape Mission served more than 65,000 meals and B the Light Mission has provided temporary shelter to 111 individuals this year. The task force meets during the second and fourth Fridays of the month at City Hall. Those meetings are open to the public.
