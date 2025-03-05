Posted: Mar 05, 2025 2:17 PMUpdated: Mar 05, 2025 2:17 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday evening's city council meeting in Bartlesville, members of the homeless task force gave an update on their findings. City councilor Aaron Kirkpatrick serves on that task force and says some of the things he has learned has been eye opening.

Kirkpatrick went on to break down the statistics regarding the number of unsheltered people who live in Bartlesville and how long they had resided in the area.