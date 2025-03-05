Posted: Mar 05, 2025 6:18 PMUpdated: Mar 05, 2025 6:18 PM

Nathan Thompson

Dewey High School Senior Izzy Lewis has been named a Patriot Auto Students of the Month for January, presented by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Lewis is president of the National Honor Society, senior class president and serves on the student council. She is extremely active in 4-H, holding the office of county president and serving on the district 4-H team as well. Lewis has given of her own time and money to assist foster children get involved in 4-H.

Lewis plans to attend medical school at Oklahoma State University.

Lewis will be honored along with several other extraordinary students and athletes on May 6 at Patriot Auto's Night of Scholars and Champions, where thousands of dollars in scholarships will be awarded and the Student of the Year will be named. The Student of the Year will walk away with the keys to a brand new car, presented by Patriot Auto.