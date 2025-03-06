Posted: Mar 06, 2025 1:42 AMUpdated: Mar 06, 2025 1:42 AM

Tom Davis

A proposal to reform Oklahoma’s judicial selection process is moving forward after the Senate Rules Committee approved Senate Joint Resolution 6 (SJR6) in a 16-3 vote. The measure, introduced by Senate Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton (R-Tuttle) and presented by Senator Brian Guthrie (R-Bixby), aims to overhaul the Judicial Nominating Commission (JNC) by adopting a system similar to the federal model.

Under SJR6, the governor would nominate judges, with the state Senate responsible for confirmation—a shift proponents argue will increase transparency and accountability. Paxton criticized the current JNC system as lacking public trust, while Guthrie emphasized that the new model aligns with the long-standing federal process.

Supporters believe the change will prevent favoritism and backroom deals, while opponents argue the current system ensures judicial independence. If passed by the Legislature, the proposal will go before Oklahoma voters for final approval.