Posted: Mar 06, 2025 9:21 AMUpdated: Mar 06, 2025 9:21 AM

Nathan Thompson

Arvest Wealth Management will host a financial planning happy hour on Tuesday, March 11, from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. at Cooper & Mill, 200 Dewey Ave. in Bartlesville.

This event is open to those wanting to learn how to plan for their financial futures, whether they’re just getting started with retirement planning or looking at adjusting retirement savings plans. Registered guests are invited to stop by any time during the event for networking, refreshments, and information about setting financial goals.

To register for this event, please email or call Bo Ball: bball@arvest.com or 918-337-3396.