Posted: Mar 06, 2025 3:20 PMUpdated: Mar 06, 2025 3:20 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Ramona woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly verbally threatening someone.

37-year-old Brandi Park was charged on Thursday with intimidation of a witness.

According to the Ramona Police Department, Park allegedly stood on the city street on Feb. 20 in front of the alleged victim's home and then again on the front porch of the victim's residence and began verbally threatening the victim.

The alleged victim in the matter is a witness to a child neglect charge on Feb. 26.