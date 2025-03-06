Posted: Mar 06, 2025 3:53 PMUpdated: Mar 06, 2025 3:54 PM

Ty Loftis

During a special session of the Osage Nation Congress, an appropriations bill was discussed and a request of $150,000 to cease operations of Osage Home Health was approved in an 11-0 vote. The Ninth Osage Nation Congress opted to have that money come out of tribal funding.

Osage Home Health had formerly been based out of Pawhuska with many years of serving its patients across Oklahoma. The Osage News reported that the Treasurer for Osage Home Health, Clark Batson, sent out the request, as he said the following:

"All I know is the cash flow has not been sufficent to cover operations in at least a year. I'm not a health expert, all I know is you need more patients to bill more and bring in more money to cover the expenses and that hasn't been happening."