Posted: Mar 06, 2025 6:18 PMUpdated: Mar 06, 2025 6:18 PM

Nathan Thompson

Barnsdall High School Senior Yasmina Bruton has been named a Patriot Auto Student of the Month for February, presented by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Bruton is the senior class secretary at Barnsdall and spends most of her mornings at Tri County Tech. She is concurrently enrolled at Oklahoma Wesleyan University and as an intern at ConocoPhillips. She is involved in the FIRST Robotics team at Tri County and the Oklahoma Hugh O'Brien Youth Leadership program. Additionally, she is an ambassador with the Oklahoma Youth Tour

Bruton plans to study electrical engineering in college, but she is still making her mind up where she wants to attend. She has been accepted to Purdue, but also has applied to MIT, Oklahoma State University and the University of Tulsa.