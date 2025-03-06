News
Education
Posted: Mar 06, 2025 6:21 PMUpdated: Mar 06, 2025 6:21 PM
Oklahoma Union's Grant Reeves Named Patriot Auto Student of the Month
Nathan Thompson
Oklahoma Union High School Senior Grant Reeves has been named a Patriot Auto Student of the Month for February, presented by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.
Reeves is a three-sport athlete at Oklahoma Union. He's involved with the National Honor Society, yearbook and the FFA's ag mechanics program. Reeves is extremely active with helping the younger kids at Tyro Christian Church and at school.
Reeves plans to attend NEO for his first two years and then Oklahoma State University for mechanical engineering.
Reeves will be honored along with several other extraordinary students and athletes on May 6 at Patriot Auto's Night of Scholars and Champions, where thousands of dollars in scholarships will be awarded and the Student of the Year will be named. The Student of the Year will walk away with the keys to a brand new car, presented by Patriot Auto.
Reeves says he is humbled to be selected as a student of the month.
« Back to News