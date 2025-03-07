News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Mar 07, 2025 1:27 PMUpdated: Mar 07, 2025 4:41 PM
Road Projects Underway in Bartlesville
Ty Loftis
At Monday evening's city council meeting in Bartlesville, action was taken to approve and sign contracts for two street improvement projects. These were both approved by voters during the 2020 General Obligation bond election. Earlier this week, Vice-mayor Trevor Dorsey details where these improvements will be taking place.
KSL Dirtworks will complete the work on both projects, coming in under budget on each one. On the Madison Boulevard Reconstruction Project, the Delaware Tribe has agreed to partner with the City, splitting the cost 50-50.
