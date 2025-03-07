Posted: Mar 07, 2025 1:27 PMUpdated: Mar 07, 2025 4:41 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday evening's city council meeting in Bartlesville, action was taken to approve and sign contracts for two street improvement projects. These were both approved by voters during the 2020 General Obligation bond election. Earlier this week, Vice-mayor Trevor Dorsey details where these improvements will be taking place.