Posted: Mar 08, 2025 11:39 AMUpdated: Mar 08, 2025 3:17 PM

Ty Loftis

A suspect has been identified, as the Osage County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate a homicide that occurred at Lake Bluestem near Pawhuska on Saturday morning.

Alcohol was present at a juvenile's birthday party and following an investigation, Caleb Andrews, also known as, "Laylo," was taken into custody. A 19-year old male was killed during the altercation.

Sheriff Bart Perrier provides a preliminary investigation and requests the public's assistance in the matter.

The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office and Pawnee Police Department located Andrews within Pawnee city limits. He was then taken into custody and transferred to the Osage County Sheriff's Office.

To share any information you may have, call the Osage County Sheriff's Office at 918-287-3131. This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.

