Posted: Mar 10, 2025
Courthouse Improvements, Road Maintenance Highlight Nowata County Commissioners Meeting
Brian McSweeney
The Nowata County Commissioners convened for their weekly meeting Monday morning at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.
The commissioners continued the discussion on Nowata County Courthouse improvements. Chairman Paul Crupper added this information on the matter.
The commissioners additionally carried motions for an agreement for work on private property and a professional service agreement involving the sheriff's office.
The commissioners tabled a discussion for an appraisal in an independent contractor agreement for an assessor.
During the announcements phase of the meeting, the Nowata County Election Board announced that three precincts will be changing locations due to safety and other factors. New voter cards will be sent out.
The Nowata County Commissioners meet every Monday morning at 9 a.m. at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.
