Posted: Mar 10, 2025 10:21 AMUpdated: Mar 10, 2025 10:21 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners convened for their weekly meeting Monday morning at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.

The commissioners additionally carried motions for an agreement for work on private property and a professional service agreement involving the sheriff's office.

The commissioners tabled a discussion for an appraisal in an independent contractor agreement for an assessor.

During the announcements phase of the meeting, the Nowata County Election Board announced that three precincts will be changing locations due to safety and other factors. New voter cards will be sent out.