Posted: Mar 10, 2025 2:24 PMUpdated: Mar 10, 2025 2:24 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing misdemeanor charges after allegedly abusing and violently threatening someone.

34-year-old Robert McGlothen was charged on Monday with domestic abuse by assault and battery and threatening to perform an act of violence. The charges stem from two different events on two different dates.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Jan. 13 McGlothen allegedly got into an argument with the victim and made multiple threats on the victim's life.

In a separate incident on Feb. 24, according to the Bartlesville Police Department, McGlothen allegedly struck the same victim in the face and allegedly stomped on the victim's foot.