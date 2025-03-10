Posted: Mar 10, 2025 3:16 PMUpdated: Mar 10, 2025 3:16 PM

Ty Loftis

On Saturday afternoon, Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear gave a State of the Nation speech. During that speech, Standing Bear highlighted the recent issue that has arisen between the federal government and the Bureau of Indian Affairs. A recent press release states the U.S. General Services Administration plans to dis-continue its lease agreement with the Osage Indian Agency. Standing Bear said that the relationship between the Osage Nation and the federal government is a complicated one, but he is confident the two can stay on good terms.

Standing Bear said while there is always room for improvement, the Osage Nation is thriving and looking ahead to make a better tomorrow.