News
Pawhuska Schools
Posted: Mar 11, 2025 1:24 PMUpdated: Mar 11, 2025 1:24 PM
Pawhuska Board Recognizes District Teacher on Monday
Ty Loftis
The Pawhuska School Board met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the Administration Building on Monday evening.
At that meeting, the Board accepted the 2023-2024 financial audit and featured the district's teacher of the year in Terri Culver. Elementary School Principal Byron Cowan talks about her accomplishments.
Assistant Superintedent Beverly Moore filled in for Chris Tanner and reported what has been going on across campus.
In personnel matters, the Board opted to bring back athletic director Tyler Hughes and all four site principals for the 2025-2026 school year. They also accepted the resignation of girls basketball coach David Cash.
« Back to News