Posted: Mar 11, 2025 1:24 PMUpdated: Mar 11, 2025 1:24 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the Administration Building on Monday evening.

At that meeting, the Board accepted the 2023-2024 financial audit and featured the district's teacher of the year in Terri Culver. Elementary School Principal Byron Cowan talks about her accomplishments.

Assistant Superintedent Beverly Moore filled in for Chris Tanner and reported what has been going on across campus.