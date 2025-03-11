Posted: Mar 11, 2025 3:32 PMUpdated: Mar 11, 2025 3:34 PM

Nathan Thompson

Warm temperatures, low humidity and extreme wind gusts are expected the remainder of this week across northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas, bringing the threat of wildfires with it.

News on 6 Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer says Friday is potentially a very dangerous day.

Washington County Emergency Management warns that any outdoor burning after Tuesday is “just simply irresponsible.”