Posted: Mar 12, 2025 1:30 PMUpdated: Mar 12, 2025 1:30 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly breaking into Rogers State University's Bartlesville campus.

32-year-old Lewis Dickinson was charged on Wednesday with second degree burglary.

According to the Dewey Police Department, Dickinson allegedly entered the building through the west entrance at around 9 a.m. on Feb. 22. Dickinson allegedly spent over two and a half hours in the building and attempted to open the sliding window for campus police twice.

According to the Dewey Police Department, Dickinson allegedly entered the enrollment office inside the building around 9:50 a.m. and exited the building completely at 11:35 a.m.

Dickinson allegedly entered the building with no possessions and left through the east main entrance of the building in possession of a laptop, an office key, a pink and white bag, snacks, tools and batteries, papers and an RSU Purchase Card.

Dickinson also faces misdemeanor charges of petit larceny after allegedly stealing a purse earlier this month.