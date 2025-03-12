News
Pawhuska
Posted: Mar 12, 2025 1:53 PMUpdated: Mar 12, 2025 1:53 PM
Dog Park Coming to Pawhuska
Ty Loftis
At Tuesday evening's city council meeting in Pawhuska, there was discussion to allow 4PAWS Animal Shelter to use city-owned land next to its building to build a dog park.
4PAWS Volunteer Susie Owens says the land is located north of the facility and she has been speaking with the Boy Scouts about a possible opportunity between the two ventures.
The area of the dog park will be around two acres. The 4PAWS Board of Directors were for the park and the council approved it. The city might assist in leveling the land.
« Back to News