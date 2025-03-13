Posted: Mar 13, 2025 9:19 AMUpdated: Mar 13, 2025 9:19 AM

Tom Davis

The Oklahoma Senate today approved Senate Bill 676, a measure aimed at enhancing government efficiency by repealing outdated commissions and eliminating obsolete statutory references.

The legislation, authored by Senate Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton, passed off the Senate floor with a unanimous 46-0 vote.

“Good governance requires us to routinely review and refine our laws, ensuring they reflect the needs of today, not the past,” Pro Tem Paxton said. “By eliminating commissions that no longer serve a purpose and removing outdated references in state law, we’re cutting unnecessary bureaucracy and making government more efficient. By passing this bill, we’re taking a common-sense approach to streamlining state government and ensuring our laws reflect the current needs of our state.”

Senate Bill 676 removes various inactive commissions and redundant provisions from state law, reducing bureaucratic inefficiencies and ensuring government resources are focused on active and essential functions. The measure advanced through the Senate’s Retirement and Government Resources Committee with a 9-0 vote in February.

The legislation is part of an ongoing effort by state leaders to modernize state operations, reduce administrative redundancies and ensure taxpayer dollars are used effectively.

Senate Bill 676 now moves to the Oklahoma House of Representatives for further consideration.