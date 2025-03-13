Posted: Mar 13, 2025 10:08 AMUpdated: Mar 13, 2025 10:15 AM

Nathan Thompson & Chris Freund

The city of Caney, Kan. has received a $1 million community development block grant for much-needed work on the city's aging water infrastructure.

The grant from the state of Kansas was awarded to Caney to further water stability projects.

City Administrator Andrea Sibley credits everyone involved in the process, from the mayor to city staff and the city council, for the grant approval

Sibley says two major components of the connection to Coffeyville's water system are checked off the list, with the environmental and cultural studies now complete.