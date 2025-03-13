News
Regional News
Posted: Mar 13, 2025 10:08 AMUpdated: Mar 13, 2025 10:15 AM
Caney Receives $1M Grant for Water Infrastructure
Nathan Thompson & Chris Freund
The city of Caney, Kan. has received a $1 million community development block grant for much-needed work on the city's aging water infrastructure.
The grant from the state of Kansas was awarded to Caney to further water stability projects.
City Administrator Andrea Sibley credits everyone involved in the process, from the mayor to city staff and the city council, for the grant approval.
Sibley says two major components of the connection to Coffeyville's water system are checked off the list, with the environmental and cultural studies now complete.
Sibley says a realistic goal for a complete switchover to the Coffeyville water system should be sometime in 2027.
