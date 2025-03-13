Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Mar 13, 2025

Osage Nation Prepares for Possible Wildfire Outbreak

Nathan Thompson
Agencies across the region are preparing for wildfires, as a precautionary measure ahead of Friday's dangerous conditions, including Osage Nation Wildland Fire.
 
Fire Management Officer Ross Walker says reinforcements are staged, just in case they are needed.
 
Walker says the public needs to be aware of the risks and avoid any activity that might spark a blaze.

