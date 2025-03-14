Posted: Mar 14, 2025 9:27 AMUpdated: Mar 14, 2025 9:27 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will meet Monday morning for a fairly standard agenda of items.

The commissioners will hear and possibly take action on a scope of work contract for professional services from Datamark for Washington County Emergency Management and accept a donation to the sheriff’s office.

Additionally, the commissioners are expected to take action on a resolution for a bridge construction project and surplus a plot of land.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.