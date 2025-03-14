Posted: Mar 14, 2025 10:10 AMUpdated: Mar 14, 2025 10:18 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on Community Connection, Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble of Get Real Ministries, alongside Maria Hawke, chairwoman of March for Jesus, talked about the upcoming local faith events.

Saturday, March 15, is both Jesus Burger and March Against Meth and Fentantyl at Get Real Ministries starting at noon at 411 West 14th Street in Bartlesville. The dual event features free hamburgers and an outreach segment that's aimed at combating addiction in the community. There will be estimonies from individuals who have overcome addiction through faith will be shared, alongside resources such as Narcan training for overdose prevention.

“The goal is to provide hope and healing,” Pastor Rando emphasized. “We want to lift up Jesus and let Him do the rest.”

The conversation also highlighted the March for Jesus, a global event set to take place in Bartlesville on June 7th. This peaceful, faith-filled march will begin at Phillips 66 and conclude at Unity Square Park, where worship, testimonies, and prayer will continue.

“This is about unity,” said Maria Hawke. “We want to show our love for Jesus publicly and invite the whole community to join in.”