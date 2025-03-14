Posted: Mar 14, 2025 10:36 AMUpdated: Mar 14, 2025 10:36 AM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska's popular lunch and learn series returns on Tuesday, April 1st. The Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce will host Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready and he will share services that they offer within his department.

This event starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Pawhuska Business Development Center. If interested in attending, send an RSVP email to Reba@pawhuskachamber.com or call 918-287-1208.