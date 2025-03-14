Posted: Mar 14, 2025 3:25 PMUpdated: Mar 14, 2025 3:27 PM

Ty Loftis

We have had a dangerous situation developing throughout the day and continuing into tonight with a red flag warning in effect for the listening area and a fire emergency in effect for parts of Osage County. Travis Meyer with the News on 6 gives us the latest.

We had a chance to speak with Washington County Emergency Manager Kary Cox at 4 p.m. At that time, he said things across the county had been in decent shape, but they were staying busy.

Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts was in Barnsdall late Friday afternoon, but had been fighting fires all over.

Roberts said for drivers out and about, it is important to use common sense when seeing smoke.