Posted: Mar 15, 2025 3:21 AMUpdated: Mar 15, 2025 3:21 AM

Tom Davis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) has reported two additional probable cases of measles, following an investigation launched on March 14, 2025. Both individuals were in public settings while contagious, potentially exposing others to the virus.

The OSDH identified several locations where the individuals may have exposed the public to measles on February 27, 2025, and March 2, 2025, in Owasso and Claremore. These include:

Kohl's , 12405 E 96th St N, Owasso, OK, Feb. 27, 2025, 1:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Aldi , 9259 N Owasso Expressway, Owasso, OK, Feb. 27, 2025, 4:20 – 7:00 p.m.

Walmart Supercenter , 12101 E 96th St N, Owasso, OK, Feb. 27, 2025, 5:15 – 8:00 p.m.

Sam's Club , 12905 E 96th St N, Owasso, OK, Feb. 27, 2025, 7:00 – 9:21 p.m.

Sprouts Farmers Market , 9601 N 133rd E Ave, Owasso, OK, Feb. 27, 2025, 7:30 – 10:02 p.m.

Lowe's Home Improvement, 1746 S Lynn Riggs Blvd, Claremore, OK, March 2, 2025, 7:00 – 9:27 p.m.

Individuals who were present at these locations during the specified times and are unvaccinated, unsure of their vaccination status, or have concerns, are encouraged to contact the OSDH or the Tulsa Health Department for guidance. If exposed, unvaccinated individuals should avoid public places for 21 days after their exposure.

The cases are linked to a larger measles outbreak in Texas and New Mexico, and both individuals are unvaccinated. The OSDH emphasizes the importance of timely reporting and testing to control the spread of the virus.

For more information, visit www.Oklahoma.gov/health/measles