Posted: Mar 17, 2025 2:41 PMUpdated: Mar 17, 2025 2:41 PM

Nathan Thompson

Work is about to begin for an update to the 911 system in Washington County.

The county and city dispatchers already have access to an enhanced mapping system that identifies location and addresses for where 911 calls come from, but the system is limited to approximations based on land-line calls to emergency services.

The new system, referred to as next-gen 911, will more precisely pinpoint the originations of calls due to the increasingly prevalent use of cell phones.

The state of Oklahoma is requiring the county to complete the upgrade and has funded it through a $150,000 grant. At Monday's Washington County Commissioners meeting, Emergency Management Floodplain Manager Jon Wayne Mosley said the county will contract with an outside company to assist with the new mapping