Posted: Mar 17, 2025 7:30 PMUpdated: Mar 17, 2025 7:30 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Dewey City Council and Dewey Public Works Authority met for the second time this month on Monday night at Dewey City Hall.

During the meeting, the council carried a motion to amend an ordinance section on health and sanitation involving unauthorized camps on city owned lands.

The council approved a resolution amending the fiscal year 2024-2025 budget.

The council also started a discussion on the Dewey Fire Department's mutual aid to neighboring towns, an ordinance is expected to be discussed on the matter in the next meeting that will take place on April 7.