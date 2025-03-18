Posted: Mar 18, 2025 1:54 PMUpdated: Mar 18, 2025 2:00 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Bartlesville woman is facing one felony count of drug trafficking following a traffic stop on Monday night.

36-year-old Amanda Marie Smith was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for a traffic violation just after 11 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Green Country Road. Police say they asked Smith for her information and it was found she had an outstanding municipal court warrant.

While being placed under arrest, and during the search, Smith allegedly informed police she had drugs hidden in her pants. Officers recovered a baggy that reportedly contained 56.1 grams of methamphetamine.

Smith has previous convictions on several misdemeanor counts of forgery in Washington County.