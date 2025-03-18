Posted: Mar 18, 2025 2:56 PMUpdated: Mar 18, 2025 2:56 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Collinsville man was killed Monday morning in a Rogers County collision with a semi-truck.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 71-year-old Ernest Blakestad was driving a 2000 Ford F-150 on State Highway 20, near the intersection of N. 152nd Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. Troopers say Blakestad failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by a 2025 Kenworth.

The OHP report says Blakestad was pronounced deceased at the scene due to his injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck and a passenger were not injured.