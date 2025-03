After a one million dollar CDBG grant was presented recently to the city of Caney, the funding numbers continue to improve for the connection to Coffeyville and other water projects town-wide.

City Administrator Andrea Sibley says the process is basically a snowball effect.

Sibley says once the process is visible to citizens and businesses, it's easier to invest in the community. She adds that implementing SOP's is helping the scope of funding expand to the federal level.

Sibley says very good news should be coming concerning additional funding for the water system soon.