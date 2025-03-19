News
Posted: Mar 19, 2025 5:29 AM
Near Critical Fire Weather Conditions Wednesday
Tom Davis
Near critical fire weather conditions continue this morning with gusty southwest winds and low humidity values. As a result, the Red Flag Warning continues through 1 PM today. By later today, increasing humidity values behind a cold front will help ease fire weather concerns to some degree despite gusty west to northwest winds.
Southwest winds gusting to near 45 miles an hour will shift to west and northwest today following the passage of a cold front.
Heightened fire weather concerns are in the forecast. Remember to practice good fire safety this week to avoid inadvertently starting a fire, and if one does approach your area, remain alert for safety instructions from local public safety officials.
