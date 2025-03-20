Posted: Mar 20, 2025 9:46 AMUpdated: Mar 20, 2025 9:58 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Oklahoma Department of Health is now confirming four cases of measles in the state, doubling the amount of cases reported last week.

According to the health department, there have been potential public exposures to measles at several stores in Owasso and one in Claremore. Symptoms of measles include high fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes, and a red blotchy rash starting on the face then spreading to the rest of the body. Symptoms begin to appear about 7 to 14 days after a person is infected, but it can be as long as 21 days.

Highly effective vaccines are available to those who were not vaccinated as a child, or if there is a need for an adult booster.