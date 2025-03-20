Posted: Mar 20, 2025 3:26 PMUpdated: Mar 20, 2025 5:40 PM

Nathan Thompson

No charges will be filed against former Pawhuska Police Chief Lorrie Hennesy following a months-long probe from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Hennesy was placed on paid administrative leave back in August 2024 after City Manager Jerry Eubanks accused her of violating department policy. She was later fired.

Hennesy's attorney, Travis Vernier, said on Thursday that Osage County District Attorney Mike Fisher will not file any charges. Vernier says the criminal allegations against Hennesy were "nothing more than an attempt to weaponize the law." Vernier thanked Fisher and OSBI agents for upholding the law and their professionalism during the investigation.

Hennesy also released a statement saying she was grateful for the overwhelming support from Pawhuska residents. She says she "was unfairly targeted," but "relieved that the truth has prevailed."