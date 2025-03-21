Posted: Mar 21, 2025 9:42 AMUpdated: Mar 21, 2025 9:42 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will meet Monday morning to hear several reports from various county agencies.

According to an agenda, the commissioners are also expected to convey some county-owned real estate and declare a shredder as surplus. The commissioners are also expected to accept a donation to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and sign a thank-you letter to Phillips 66 for a recent donation of radio equipment to the sheriff’s office.

The commissioners’ meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.