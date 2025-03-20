Posted: Mar 21, 2025 2:12 PMUpdated: Mar 21, 2025 2:18 PM

Nathan Thompson

Former Bartlesville Assistant City Manager and Police Chief Tracy Roles is fighting for his job as City Manager of Ada, less than one year from when he accepted the position.

The Ada City Council called a special meeting on Wednesday and held an executive session on Roles' employment that lasted more than three hours. At the end of the meeting, the City Council voted 4-1 to place Roles on paid administrative leave pending a termination hearing in 20 days.

The Ada City Council alleges five "serious concerns" with Roles — including financial mismangement, creating an intimidating or offensive work environment, dishonest representation of facts, hiring unqualified personnel and failing to engage in proper management of personnel and funds.

Roles told KXII he is unsure of how he will handle the allegations, but explained the public hearing, if he so chooses to move forward