Posted: Mar 24, 2025 9:39 AMUpdated: Mar 24, 2025 9:42 AM

Tom Davis

OKM Music's Especially for Kids runs May 30 – June 8, 2025.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION,Mary Lynn Mihm announced the OKM Especially for Kid lineup of events.

Mary Lynn said, "With over 2,000 attendees in 2024, this annual celebration is packed with fun for children of all ages. Your kids can enjoy 10 days full of engaging books, creative crafts, and thrilling concerts, featuring lively performances that will have everyone dancing." She added, "Plus, we’re giving away amazing prizes, offering hands-on instrument experiences, and bringing even more surprises. It’s a festival where kids can explore, learn, and create unforgettable memories! Don’t miss out on the fun – it’s a day the whole family will love!"

Mihm said that this year,the attendees will be embarking on a “Trip to Norway!” with exciting piano performances, a tea party, art & music immersions, lots of story times, a trolls DJ dance party, and more musical fun!