Posted: Mar 24, 2025 2:34 PMUpdated: Mar 24, 2025 2:34 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man finds himself in the Washington County Jail after he allegedly committed inappropriate acts against a female victim. Angel Maldonado is being charged with a felony count of sexual battery and domestic abuse assault and battery.

Officers responded to Lexington Commons Apartments on Sunday and made contact with the victim who said Maldonado, who was her ex-romantic partner, held her against the wall by her neck. Officers observed there to be red marks on the neck consistent to what the victim described.

Furthermore, the affidavit states the defendant kept trying to kiss her and touch her inappropriately even though she told Maldonado to stop.