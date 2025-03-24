Posted: Mar 24, 2025 3:10 PMUpdated: Mar 24, 2025 3:10 PM

Ty Loftis

On Monday afternoon, two people driving a red pickup truck pulled into the parking lot of the Washington County SPCA and dropped off a large crate with a female dog and at least six puppies next to the pound door. The crate was placed directly in the sun where an enclosed crate can get warm very quickly.