Nathan Thompson

The Journey Home will make updates thanks to a $5,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation. The donation will help purchase and install a dumbwaiter system for storing and transferring supplies and food in the 1913 farmhouse.

The staff currently carries large quantities of bulky and often heavy items up and down from the storage basement, which offers great space, but difficult mobility. The dumbwaiter will eliminate the need to manually transfer supplies and food on the narrow staircase. With these improvements, the staff will be able to safely transport items and continue to offer support and care to terminally ill patients.

The Journey Home provides a private room at no cost and a qualified team of trained staff and volunteers who help with bathing, feeding, laundry and housekeeping.

Arvest Wealth Management Client Advisor Suzanne Duhon presented the check to The Journey Home Executive Director Brennen Conway, care coordinator Nick Perry, board president Dan Chisum, past board member Doug Quinn and volunteers of The Journey Home — who are an integral part of the organization.

“It is an honor to present this check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” Duhon said. “The Journey Home offers compassionate care in a beautiful and comforting setting for those facing the end of life, along with their family members. We are fortunate to have this true gift in our community.”

“We are so grateful for this donation,” Conway said. “This grant will help us to ensure the safety of our staff and volunteers to deliver the best end of life care possible to our guests and families. Thank you for continuous support from the Arvest Foundation.”