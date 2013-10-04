Posted: Mar 26, 2025 1:14 PMUpdated: Mar 26, 2025 1:14 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Fred and Addie Drummond Home in Hominy will have an exhibit showcasing hammered aluminum ware from Wednesday, April 2, to Wednesday, April 30. Visitors can view beautiful examples of hammered aluminum metalware, such as salad dishes, cookie trays and pitchers with matching tumblers.



From the early 1900s to the 1950s, many homemakers used cheaper and lighter hammered aluminum for card games, birthday celebrations, church events and monthly coffee socials. With many metals in short supply because of World War I and II, hammered aluminum became a popular alternative. Different kitchenware and decorative items made of aluminum were often given as wedding gifts. Whether hand-wrought or machine-produced, hammered aluminum could be shaped into numerous designs and never needed polishing.



The exhibit is included with paid admission. The Fred and Addie Drummond Home is located at 305 N. Price Ave. in Hominy. It is open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Call 918-352-5583 for more information.