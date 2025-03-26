Posted: Mar 26, 2025 2:12 PMUpdated: Mar 26, 2025 2:12 PM

Ty Loftis

The months-long OSBI Investigation into former Pawhuska Police Chief Lorrie Hennesy showed that she had committed no wrongdoings. Osage County District Attorney Mike Fisher wants to make it clear that his office could still press charges though, as they are conducting an investigation of their own. Fisher details how that investigation came about.