Posted: Mar 26, 2025 2:12 PMUpdated: Mar 26, 2025 2:12 PM
Former Pawhuska Police Chief Still Being Investigated by Osage County DA
Ty Loftis
The months-long OSBI Investigation into former Pawhuska Police Chief Lorrie Hennesy showed that she had committed no wrongdoings. Osage County District Attorney Mike Fisher wants to make it clear that his office could still press charges though, as they are conducting an investigation of their own. Fisher details how that investigation came about.
Fisher declined to share any information regarding the ongoing investigation his office is conducting.
