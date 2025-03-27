Posted: Mar 27, 2025 9:11 AMUpdated: Mar 27, 2025 9:11 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Tri County Tech FIRST Robotics Team 2165, better known as The Bison Bots, made a lasting impression at the Green Country FIRST Robotics Regional this past weekend. Competing against 42 teams, The Bison Bots finished the qualification matches in 23rd place and were selected by the Number 6 alliance to compete in the finals.

The alliance won their first match, but despite a strong effort, an unfortunate mechanical issue with one of its robots impacted their subsequent performances, leading to elimination. However, The Bison Bots had much to celebrate. With just three dedicated team members, their robot performed flawlessly throughout the competition, and their perseverance and ingenuity earned them the prestigious Judges’ Award.

During the award ceremony, the judges remarked: “Though this herd is small, their efforts and their robot left a mighty impression across the field. They used their team’s innovation to create new ways to corral falling algae. They gained points by adjusting their design to increase the scope of their robot and took their areas of opportunity by the horns using Microsoft Power BI. They used their knowledge of pneumatics to roll up algae like tumbleweeds, stampeding through the competition. Congratulations to Team 2165, The Bison Bots!”

Under the guidance of their dedicated mentors—Mr. George Halkiades, Mr. Joshua Stewart, and Mr. Kendall Baker—the team worked together for months to build and refine their 120 lb robot from scratch. The students plan, design, construct, and program their robot to tackle challenges like soccer, basketball, frisbee, tennis, and more. FIRST Robotics competitions allow students to develop real-world engineering skills and pave the way for STEM careers.

Tri County Tech congratulates Yasmina Bruton, Jadon Walton, and Colbie Woods for their dedication and outstanding performance. Their hard work and teamwork exemplify the true spirit of FIRST Robotics! Students interested in STEM careers won’t want to miss joining the Tri County Tech Robotics Team. They’ll learn first-hand about science, math, engineering, and technology while getting hands-on experience and working as a team to resolve problems.

For more information about FIRST Robotics, visit TriCountyTech.edu/HighSchool/FIRSTRobotics.