Posted: Mar 28, 2025 9:52 AMUpdated: Mar 28, 2025 9:52 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will tour the new Emergency Operations Center on Monday morning.

The commissioner’s meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville and then will recess to allow travel to the Emergency Operations Center, 1205 SE Bison Rd.

After the tour, which is also open to the public, the commissioners will return to the Administration Building to take care of normal county business.

The public can also expect an official open house for the Emergency Operations Center at a future date.