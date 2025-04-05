News
Bartlesville
Posted: Mar 28, 2025 9:58 AMUpdated: Mar 28, 2025 10:09 AM
Delaware Tribe of Indians Spring Gathering and Evening Stomp Dance
Tom Davis
The Delaware Tribe of Indians presents their Spring Gathering on Saturday April 5, 2025 at 12:00 P.M. The event will be held at the main tribal campus at 5100 Tuxedo Blvd. in Bartlesville.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Emily Haney and Scott Canavan with the Delaware Tribe of Indians said the Spring Gathering is for everyone
Events at the gathering will include:
Easter Egg Hunt
Facepaint
Bounce House
Sno-cones
Cotton Candy
Cornhole
Native Art Market
For more information, please contact the Enrollment Department at enrollment@delawaretribe.org or (918) 337-6590.
The Stomp Dance will take place at dusk and all stomp dance leaders and shell shakers are invited. There will be concessions and a 50/50 raffle at this event.
