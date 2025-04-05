Posted: Mar 28, 2025 9:58 AMUpdated: Mar 28, 2025 10:09 AM

The Delaware Tribe of Indians presents their Spring Gathering on Saturday April 5, 2025 at 12:00 P.M. The event will be held at the main tribal campus at 5100 Tuxedo Blvd. in Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Emily Haney and Scott Canavan with the Delaware Tribe of Indians said the Spring Gathering is for everyone

Events at the gathering will include:

Easter Egg Hunt

Facepaint

Bounce House

Sno-cones

Cotton Candy

Cornhole

Native Art Market

For more information, please contact the Enrollment Department at enrollment@delawaretribe.org or (918) 337-6590.