Posted: Mar 28, 2025 2:15 PMUpdated: Mar 28, 2025 2:15 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, there will be discission and possible action taken regarding quotes for scrap metal. There will also be consideration to award a bid for the flooring to be done at the ag building at the fairgrounds.

There will be consideration to sign a services agreement with Guy Engineering for right of way acquisition services for a job project at Claremore Creek. The Board will also look to declare various properties and equipment as surplus.