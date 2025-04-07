Posted: Apr 07, 2025 12:35 PMUpdated: Apr 07, 2025 12:35 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

During that meeting, there was an acknowledgment that the courthouse will be closed for an hour on Tuesday afternoon, which will allow for employees at the courthouse to go through active shooter training. District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt said this was the first of its kind and Sheriff Bart Perrier elaborates on what the employees will be learning.

The Board also chose Source One Management to complete work on the Ag Building floor and Lee's Elite Plumbing to fix the emergency plumbing issue at the sheriff's office.