Posted: Apr 07, 2025 9:32 PMUpdated: Apr 07, 2025 9:33 PM

Nathan Thompson

Tempers flared Monday night among members of the Bartlesville City Council while discussing Flock cameras, with council members questioning political influence and religion among the nonpartisan body.

The Flock camera systems, also known as automatic license plate readers, will remain in Bartlesville but with higher oversight and regulations in an amended ordinance that passed 3-2.

However, the council first heard a resolution from Ward 1 Councilor Tim Sherrick, which would have put the issue as a City Charter change and a vote of the citizens.

During discussion of the resolution and the purpose behind it, Mayor Jim Curd questioned Sherrick about his affiliation with and holding leadership positions in the Washington County Republican Party. The political group threatened to censure any member of City Council if they voted in favor of keeping the Flock cameras. Curd alleged Sherrick has a conflict of interest

Sherrick then questioned Curd's religion, which was met with loud boos from the public

After Sherrick continued his points on religion and political beliefs, Curd forcefully responded he is there to represent the citizens regardless of personal beliefs and political affiliation

Ward 4 City Councilor Aaron Kirkpatrick told Sherrick the threats towards councilors from the Washington County Republican Party are inappropriate

Sherrick's resolution to call for a City Charter election failed 2-3.

The ordinance that passed 3-2 will allow for Flock cameras to remain in use, but only within 500 feet of the city limits. The ordinance also allows for a maximum of 20 cameras, up from the 10 currently in use. Kirkpatrick says the reasoning behind the increase would allow license plate photographs of vehicles entering and leaving the city limits, instead of just entering.

Ward 3 Councilor Larry East also proposed new reporting requirements to City Council on the Flock Camera's usage and to limit possible future features of the system to just license plate photos. Both amendments passed 4-1.