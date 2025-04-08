Posted: Apr 08, 2025 1:15 PMUpdated: Apr 08, 2025 1:15 PM

Ty Loftis

A Thor Freedom Elite Motorhome has been reported missing in the Okesa area. This was part of a residential burglary that took place in early March. The vehicle is white in color and its license plate is from Oklahoma and reads EMM-040.

The Osage County Sheriff's Office asks that if you have any information regarding the missing motorhome to call the sheriff's office at 918-287-3131.