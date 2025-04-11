Posted: Apr 11, 2025 2:32 PMUpdated: Apr 11, 2025 2:32 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly possessing fentanyl inside the Washington County Correctional Center.

28-year-old Xena Hedges was charged on Friday with bringing contraband into a jail or penal institution.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Hedges was allegedly in a pod within the correctional center with other inmates where fentanyl was present. The substance was allegedly in Hedges' bunk area. When police got involved in the situation, Hedges allegedly stated that she had fentanyl in her mouth and that she had flushed it.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, officers allegedly located a white, powdery substance during a search of the pod.